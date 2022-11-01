2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 will soon be teased

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 will be soon unveiled to the world by November 3rd, 2022, the company has hinted at it by a social media campaign on its handles across platforms.

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 is expected to cost a significant premium over the previous model that had a price tag of Rs 9.15 lakh. The bike was sighted doing dry runs in Spain earlier, that coupled with the social media campaign indicates that the reveal is right around the corner. The bike will be housing a 765 cc, in-lin three cylinder liquid cooled engine mated to a six speed gearbox that will put out 121 hp and 76 Nm of torque. In terms of features, the company is yet to confirm any details but the bike can be expected to have a fully digital TFT dash, go pro controls, twin pod LED headlight and LED setup for the rear as well, Brembo Stylema twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear, USD forks for suspension and monoshock at the rear and a quickshifter to name a few. Riding modes and riding aids and Bluetooth connectivity are expected to be carried over as well.

The bike will make it to the international market before it reaches the Indian shores, and when it does it will lock horns with the likes of BMW F 900, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster to name a few. The bike is expected in the Indian market by the first quarter of 2023.