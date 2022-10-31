2023 Ducati Diavel Get V4 Engine

2023 Ducati Diavel V4 houses the V4 Granturismo engine along with the bike undergoing the designer’s knife as well. The new styling includes redesigned LED headlight setup with C shaped LED DRls, two-tone alloys with diamond cut effect, quad exhaust tips at the rear with LED taillight unit that follow suit with the C-shaped DRLs up front. The dash comes with a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, other noteworthy features include dynamic indicators, launch control, cruise control, wheelie control, six-axis IMU, cornering ABS and traction control to name a few. 2023 Ducati Diavel has retained the muscular tank, large air vents, scooped out seat, tyre hugging mudguard and the single sided swingarm.

The new 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 houses a 1158 cc liquid cooled V4 engine that puts out 168 hp and 126 Nm of torque paired with a bi-directional quickshifter. We have seen the same engine of the Multistrada V4 as well. The Diaval offers three power modes and four ride modes- Sport, Urban, Touring and a new Wet mode. The ride modes alter the power output, engine response, throttle response to suit the condition.

2023 Ducati Diavel has shed weight by 13 kg while moving from two cylinders to four, major credit to this goes to the new chassis. The new monocoque chassis attached to the cylinder heads instead of the steel trellis unit saves around 8 kg. The rear subframe remains to be a steel trellis unit. Braking duties are done by dual Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers and 330mm discs at the front and a two-piston caliper and a single 265mm disc at the rear. The bike comes shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. Suspension duties are done by fully adjustable 50mm USD fork up front and monoshock at the rear. A 120 mm travel up front and 145 mm at the rear gives it 15 mm more travel over the Diavel 1260. A seat height of 790 mm and with the handlebars moved 20 mm closer to the rider makes it a very accommodating proposition for riders of all sizes.

The Italian manufacturers is yet to share a timeline for the arrival of the new 2023 Ducati Diavel, the outgoing model costs Rs 20.49 lakh(ex-showroom, India), we can expect the upgraded Diavel to cost a good premium over the existing model.