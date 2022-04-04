2022 Yamaha MT-15 Bookings Unofficially Open

The order books for the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 are unofficially open. A price bump along with a gamut of equipment is expected to be seen

The Yamaha Mt-15 has been the company’s only street naked offering inspired by their race-bred 155-cc machine – the YZF-R15. The R15 recently got its fair share of updates with reworked styling, a USD fork and an optional quickshifter as well. Now, the Japanese manufacturer is all set to give its naked sibling a much-awaited refresh.

While we’re still awaiting confirmation on styling elements, we would like to see a new headlamp, funky colour schemes and the R15’s instrument console for the MT-15.

Its powerhouse would, in most probability, be the same 155-cc, VVA-equipped, single-cylinder motor churning out 18.4 hp and 13.9 Nm. We wouldn’t mind seeing identical power figures as the R15 at all.

On the equipment front lies the biggest change that would be seen in the baby MT: a USD fork, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS and an optional quickshifter as well.

The current Yamaha MT-15 is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and the MotoGP edition sets one back Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). WIth the current set of updates, we expect to see a price bump of at least Rs 10,000-15,000. The MT-15 would compete against the likes of the KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155.