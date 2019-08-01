Yamaha Introduces Call of the Blue 2.0

Yamaha India have introduced the second edition of their campaign, the Call of the Blue 2.0.

The Call of the Blue was an initiative launched by Yamaha in August 2018 to express their racing DNA through their products and events. The initiative was a success with outdoor activities conducted for motorcycle enthusiasts across six cities. Today, Yamaha introduced Call of the Blue 2.0 which is parallel to their product planning, marketing and customer engagement strategies with the brand’s global image of excitement, style and sportiness.

With the launch of this initiative, Yamaha have introduced a new series of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP-inspired livery which will be sold as limited edition motorcycles and a scooter. These include the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, FZ 25 and the Cygnus Ray ZR. The Yamaha YZR-M1-inspired branding can be found on the fairing, tank and side-panels outlining its racing DNA. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP livery, a premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed-block design and graphics with the brand slogan. There will also be a racing branded T-shirt offered complimentary with the purchase with either of the two-wheelers with the 2019 MotoGP livery.

The ex-showroom prices of the new Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Limited Edition 2019 two-wheelers are as follows:

YZF-R15 Version 3.0: Rs 1.43 lakh

FZ 25: Rs 1.37 lakh

Cygnus Ray ZR: Rs 59,028.

Commenting on the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “The Season 2 of Yamaha’s brand campaign will resound in the success of the brand through the continued commitment of offering exciting, stylish and sporty mobility. The Call of the Blue 2.0 along with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two-wheelers will further refine Yamaha’s delightful experiences. The visual and sensory excitement of Yamaha’s racing is unbeatable and it should find its way to the Indian roads by featuring the right combination of sportiness and style. The new limited edition from Yamaha is another reinforcement of commitment to its customers who relish the unique experience of being identified as sporty and racy with their two-wheelers.”

Story: Azaman Chothia