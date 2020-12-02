Yamaha FZS Vintage Edition Launched

New Yamaha FZS variant gets styling touches and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Vintage Edition Yamaha FZS aims to give buyers a bit of exclusivity wrapped in a set of stickers that Yamaha are calling ‘vintage graphics’, along with a tan leather seat to add to the retro image. The Yamaha FZS-Fi ABS Vintage Edition is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about Rs 3,000 more than the standard bike. The Yamaha FZS Vintage Edition is also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, and owners can use the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application to track various motorcycle parameters.

Speaking at the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India said, “We are committed to offer better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles.”