Yamaha FZ V 3.0 Specs, Launch Date and Price

The Yamaha FZ V 3.0 is almost here, with a launch date expected to be on 21 January 2019. We take a look at what we can expect from the 150-cc sporty commuter in its updated avatar based on circulating spy images.

On the design front, the FZ V 3.0 seems to take a bunch of styling cues from its bigger sibling – the FZ25. This is mainly apparent upfront with the headlamp, which is a LED unit in all probability. The baby FZs of the past have always had muscular tanks and the story continues with the upcoming model, albeit, in a more sculpted form. The seat maintains the one-piece design as its predecessor and looks wide and comfortable, but with new full grab handles for the pillion rather than the split ones seen in the older models. Other design features seem to be on the re-designed exhaust and belly pan with the FZ retaining the same tail lamp and indicator rear mounts.

Powering the bike is the same 149-cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that can be found on the current model. This unit delivers 13.2 PS and 12.8 Nm of torque mated to a five-speed transmission. The FZ V 3.0 will get the now mandatory addition of ABS, in all probability on the front wheel only, keeping up with new norms.

The price of the FZ 2.0 FI is Rs 81,540 and we can expect the new version to be between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 more. The FZ V 3.0 will continue to battle against the likes of Honda’s CB Hornet 160R, Suzuki’s Gixxer, and TVS’s Apache RTR160. Watch this space for updates on this story.

Image source: BikeAdvice.in

Story: Zal Cursetji