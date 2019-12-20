Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Launch In India

by Leave a Comment

Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Matte Blue India launch
The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI as the name suggests, gets a larger engine and some styling updates

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) have launched their first 125-cc scooter in India – with the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. The new scooter comes with new features, and obviously a new engine and is at 66,430 (ex-showroom). The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is BS compliant and come with an air-cooled, fuel-injected (FI), 125 blue core engine that produces 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Yamaha claim that the Facino 125 makes over 30 per cent and fuel economy is said to have gone up by 16per cent compared to the earlier Facino 113-cc scooter, while the new scooter has shed 4 kg as it weighs just 99 kg. The new Yamaha Fascino125 FI comes equipped with a Start-Stop system that prevents engine idling and subsequently starts with a single throttle twist. Other features include front disc brake with Unified Brake System (UBS), a smart Motor Generator (SMG) that promises a quieter engine start, and even a side stand engine cut-off sensor.
Yamaha Fascino 125 FI
There are a few cosmetic changes as well, like a restyled bodywork and headlamp and new gauges. The new Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is available in both disc and drum brakes options, and with a range of body colour to choose from such as VividRed, Metallic Black, Yellow Cocktail, Matte Blue, Dark Matte Blue, Suave Copper and Cyan Blue.

 

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Ronax 500 – Rossi two-stroke in disguise?
Triumph TE-1 Announced as Triumph's First Electric Bike
First Edition of Shell Ducati Riders Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap