Vespa Urban Club Launched in India

The new Vespa Urban Club has been launched in India at Rs 72,190 (ex-showroom).

The Vespa brand was formally launched in India in April 2012. They have now added the Vespa Urban Club to their collection of scooters that include the SXL, VXL and Elegante, and the new scooter comes in four colour options: Azzurro Provenza, Maze Grey, Glossy Yellow and Glossy Red. The new scooter will now be available in Vespa dealerships all across India. The Vespa Urban Club comes at an attractive price of Rs 72,190 (ex-showroom).

The Urban Club is powered by a 125-cc, single-cylinder engine that makes the same 10 PS and10.6 Nm. What makes it stand out are the gloss black components: the mirrors, grab-rail, brake levers and wheels, which create a sharp contrast. The new Urban Club comes equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS). There will also be provisions for owners to install Piaggio’s mobile connectivity suite to operate and control features of the scooter at a click.

Commenting on the launch of Vespa Urban Club, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “We are delighted to launch the classy Vespa Urban Club in India. Drawing inspiration from the timeless brand, Vespa Urban Club is a culmination of elegance and new trends, backed by cutting-edge technology. We believe the new Vespa Urban Club will add to the style quotient of the rider and will be well-appreciated by Vespa fans.”

Although there haven’t been any major changes to the new Vespa, the price point it is being offered at makes it the most affordable offering from Vespa.

Story: Azaman Chothia