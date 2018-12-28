Vespa and Aprilia scooters to get ABS

Piaggio Group’s Vespa and Aprilia are gearing up to introduce ABS on their 150-cc scooters.

The April 2019 deadline for the mandate to make Combined Braking System (CBS) and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) compulsory is just three months away and it seems that the Italians scooter makers Aprilia and Vespa are ready to meet the deadline. The two Piaggio Group brands will soon announce CBS and ABS for their 125 and 150-cc scooters respectively. Currently the internet is abuzz with reports of CBS and ABS equipped Aprilia and Vespa models being dispatched to dealerships across the country, which clearly indicates that the launch is imminent. The CBS equipped models are likely to see a price rise of around Rs 3,000 – 4,000 with ABS models costing up to Rs 10,000 more than the current equivalent variant. Along with ABS and CBS, the Aprilia line-up is also likely to move to MRF tyres from the current Vee Rubber tyres.