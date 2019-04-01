Vardenchi Motorcycles Lifestyle Garage to be Launched in Mumbai

Vardenchi Motorcycles, the well known custom motorcycle builders from Mumbai are all set to launch their first Motorcycle Lifestyle Garage in Goregaon (West), Mumbai on 2 April.

The 1000 sq ft motorcycle-inspired space will offer a range of bespoke motorcycle upgrades, customization solutions, accessories as well as apparel including fashionable motorcycle helmets, lifestyle riding gear, as well as a collection of t-shirts, hoodies and shoes.

Akshai Varde, MD and Founder, Vardenchi Motorcycles, said, “The Vardenchi Lifestyle Garage is a culmination of our long standing vision of offering ‘everything motorcycle.’ The market and the timing are very well positioned for a concept like this and we are extremely excited to kick off the first of an entire network of franchise stores”

For those who have not heard of Vardenchi Motorcycles, they are a well-established name in the Indian custom bike building scene. Started in 2005, Vardenchi have 14 years of expertise in customizing motorcycles, especially Royal Enfield. They offer complete motorcycle customization solutions such as 3D designing, structural modelling, sheet-metal fabrication, assembling the parts and in-house painting.

They accept customization orders for only post-2012 Royal Enfield bikes. Customers can send their bikes to Vardenchi Motorcycles via road transport or by rail for customization.