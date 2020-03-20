Two Helmets Rule for Two-wheeler Sales in Maharashtra

According to the upcoming two helmets rule, OEMs must provide two helmets when delivering a new two-wheeler in Maharashtra.

What should be a personal concern for safety may soon become a law in Maharashtra. Road accidents and traffic violators seem to be on a proportionate rise with many still ignoring the helmet rule. In a step towards public interest and safety, the Maharashtra government will introduce the ‘two helmet rule’ making it mandatory for all two-wheeler OEMs to provide two helmets (BIS-certified) when a customer takes delivery of their new two-wheeler, thus ensuring that rider and pillion are provided with the basic road safety gear.

OEMs that choose to ignore this legislation could find their products banned from registration in the state of Maharashtra. We do not have confirmation of a date from when this rule will be in effect. Will customers who have their own helmets have the right to refuse the two helmets provided at the time of delivery? We will bring you answers to these questions when we have more clarity on this legislation. Some members of the public suggest that this rule reeks of corruption within the ranks of authority and helmet manufacturers. While those are mere rumours at this stage, we at Bike India applaud the Maharashtra government for taking this step towards road safety. We will bring you an update about this two helmet rule as soon as we have confirmation.

Story: Joshua Varghese