TVS Provide Free Service to Cyclone Fani Affected

TVS Motor have announced free service for all their affected two-wheelers under warranty in the cyclone Fani hit Orissa.

One of the many ongoing relief initiatives to help rebuild the cyclone Fani devastated state, TVS Motor Company have activated a Road Side Assistance (RSA) service with a dedicated 24-hour helpline and a fleet of 25 vans running across 10 districts of Orissa to ease vehicle transportation.

TVS are also providing the release of 50 per cent advance for repair-based claims through insurance partners and claim to keep the documentation process to a minimum with the option of insurance claim surveys through video streaming for quick approval.

The Road Side Assistance helpline is competent in both Bengali and Oriya and can be reached at 1800 258 7111. For further assistance customers can contact the following helplines:

Bhubaneswar – 7440030015

Puri – 9692152610

Cuttack – 9437055633

Chandikhol – 9938561634

Jajpur – 8114397855

Bhadrak – 7008014109

Balasore – 7008780517

Rahama – 9583468858

Baripada – 8328916235

Commenting on the initiative, K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “Orissa has suffered from immense destruction of infrastructure due to cyclone Fani. To provide immediate relief to our valued customers, we have set up a 24-hours RSA helpline in the state as soon as the telecom lines were operational. The customers can contact the RSA team for resolution to their problems as well as avail the services of our mobile vans As a customer centric organisation, TVS Motor Company has always been at the forefront of providing support to our customers in times of national calamities and we are doing our bit to restore normalcy in the state.”

TVS Motor Company are among the few manufacturers to have offered support apart from car makers Tata Motors, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Maruti Suzuki.