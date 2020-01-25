TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched In India

TVS Motor venture into electric vehicle space by introducing the TVS iQube Electric in Bengaluru.

The TVS iQube Electric was launched by B.S. Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka and Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

The company describes the TVS iQube Electric to be a “green and connected, fun to ride an urban scooter” and has launched the scooter at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bangalore).

Design

The contemporary design, simple body lines and white launch colour of the TVS iQube gives it a neat and likeable appearance. TVS Motor will be offering the TVS iQube Electric only in white colour, at least for now. You’ll find plenty of familiar cycle-parts on the e-scooter which seem to be taken from TVS Jupiter. And the two scooters probably share the underpinning too.

Like the popular Jupiter scooter, the TVS iQube Electric gets a telescopic front fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, similar seat and grab rail. The sleek LED headlamps, Day Time Running lights and sleek tail lamps along with an illuminating logo make the electric scooter stand out.

Electric Powertrain

A 4.4 kW electric motor powers the rear wheel of the TVS iQube Electric and has a claimed top speed of 78 km/h. The scooter comes with three Li-ion battery packs that is protected by an aluminium casing. The battery promises a range of 75 km in full charge. For a compact electric scooter, the TVS iQube Electric is said to have a decent acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 4.2 seconds. And even offers two riding modes – Eco and Power.

Technology

In terms of tech, the TVS iQube Electric comes equipped with the latest generation of TVS SmartXonnect platform and boasts of an advanced TFT cluster which can provide 58 different info to the rider. Using the TVS iQube app owners can access 92 features and information about the e-scooter through their smartphones. These include Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others.

There are a host of other features such as Q-park assist, Multi-select economy and power mode, Day and Night display and regenerative braking.

Price and Delivery

As mentioned the TVS iQube Electric is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru) and can be booked through the company’s official website, as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. This will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. To start with TVS iQube Electric will be available in Bengaluru from January 27.