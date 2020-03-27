Bike India

TVS Gifts Motorcycle to Vlogger after #Coronavirus Cancels Plan

A Kerala-based vlogger who was riding around Europe had to beat a hasty retreat due to the #CoronaVirus outbreak.

A travel vlogger from Kerala was touring Europe on a motorcycle, visiting different countries and sharing his experiences through his social media channels when the #CoronaVirus outbreak struck. Faced with the prospect of being stuck in a foreign country during such a risky scenario, he was forced to leave his trusty TVS Apache RTR 200 4V behind in Azerbaijan and return home.

Although he announced through his social media accounts that he was merely taking a break on his Europe ride due to the #CoronaVirus complications, there is still no clear timeline about when he can resume his journey. TVS Motor Company appreciated this man’s efforts and achievements, and gifted him a brand new 2020 TVS Apache RR 310. To follow the vlogger’s exploits, look up ‘Mallu Traveler’ on social media channels. Please note that most of his content is in his native language, Malayalam.

To know more about the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310, click here.

Story: Joshua Varghese

