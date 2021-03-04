TVS Eurogrip Launch New Tyre Range

Eleven new products from TVS Eurogrip include tyres for motorcycles, scooters and three-wheelers.



TVS Eurogrip’s Sportorq range of performance tyres have been designed to provide optimum grip in wet or dry conditions, as well as extended life. Constructed with a reinforced tri-polymer compound, these tyres’ grooves and sipes have been specifically designed for even water dispersion, and they feature extended and rounded shoulder profiles for better stability at lean. These are available in 17-inch sizes.

The Durapro and Jumbo GT product lines feature rugged tyres that are built to take on a variety of conditions. Features include aligned treads and an optimised footprint that TVS Eurogrip claim delivers better mileage and stability. Both are available in 17- and 19-inch sizes for motorcycles, and the Durapro are also available in 10-inch sizes for scooters and three-wheelers. The Conta 725 line of TVS Eurogrip Tyres are specifically designed for scooters and are available in 12-inch sizes, while the e-Durapro have been specifically designed for electric rickshaws with durability and load-carrying capacity in mind.

P Madhavan, EVP at TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “At TVS Eurogrip, our experience in two-wheeler tyre design and manufacturing backed by global R&D capabilities helps us create world-class tyres suited to the preferences of millennial riders. We have introduced over 20 new products in the recent past and all of them have been received well in the market. To address the increasing demand in the post pandemic era, we are now launching these 11 new products that will add to our already extensive range. Our constant focus on innovation, superior quality standards and high performance go a long way in redefining personal mobility as well as commercial fleets.”