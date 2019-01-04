Triumph Tiger Trails Thar Desert II Dates Announced



The five-day adventure riding tour is open for Triumph Tiger and Triumph Scrambler owners. And to help them improve their riding skills. Participants will get to hone their off-road riding skills and get an opportunity to ride through salt-flats and sand-dunes of Sam in Jaisalmer. The British motorcycle brand is offering a special new year’s price of Rs 35,000 per person for those who make a booking before 15 January inclusive of stay, food, back-up vehicle and the training program. Post which the Triumph adventure tour will cost Rs 50,000 per head, although, there are only 14 slots available. (Also read: Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review)

Participants will be led by renowned rallyist and adventure trainer Vijay Parmar, who will guide Triumph customers to experience the full potential of their adventure motorcycles. The Tiger Trails Thar Desert II is open for riders of all skill level, however, first preference will be given to Triumph owners who have attended the Tiger Training Academy.

Speaking about the programme, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, said “Riding is the core essence of Triumph Motorcycles, and our aim is not just to sell motorcycles, but to enable our customers to experience their machines to their full capacity. Tiger Trails has allowed our adventure clientele to not just become adept at handling the motorcycles, but also become better riders. Each trail teaches participants the fine nuances of adventure riding, instilling confidence in them, to push their potential to the maximum. Triumph was the first brand to focus on the adventure category and today also holds the highest market share in the premium adventure segment. We’re the only brand in the country to take the adventure motorcycle segment to the next level and we look forward to engaging our customers with more such rider and motorcycle centric activities”. (Also read: New Triumph Rocket III To Launch Next Year)