Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition Announced

Limited-edition, blacked-out Triumph Scrambler Bond Edition has 007 fans drooling.

Fans of the suave British secret agent can now own a special edition of the Triumph Scrambler 1200, inspired by the custom bike used in the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

The bike is mechanically-identical to Triumph’s top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE, so it gets 21- and 17-inch wire spoked wheels, long-travel suspension and is powered by the existing 1,200 cc liquid-cooled, parallel twin that makes an arm-wrenching 110 Nm at 3,950 rpm and 90 hp at 7,400 rpm.

Special bits on the Bond Edition Scrambler 1200 include blacked-out mudguards, fork, swing arm, bash plate and grab rail. The darkened engine gets some gold accents and the TFT dash flashes a unique 007 welcome screen on start-up.

Bespoke accessories include fog lamps with black shrouds, a headlight grill, a machined front brake reservoir and a carbon-fibre-tipped Arrow exhaust system. The 007 logo is emblazoned on the exhaust heat shield on the right and on the opposing panel on the left side of the bike, while Bond Edition is stitched into the back of the seat.

Only 250 units of the Scrambler Bond Edition are being built, making it a highly-exclusive machine for lovers of the James Bond film franchise.