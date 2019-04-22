Bike India

Triumph Motorcycles India to Host Triumph Track Experience at BIC

The upcoming Triumph Track Experience at Buddh International Circuit will be the first such track training programme by the British marque in India

On 26 April, the Buddh International Circuit will open its gates to owners of Triumph Street Triple, Speed Triple, Thruxton and Daytona motorcycles for the Triumph Track Experience with the training sessions organized by Triumph Motorcycles India. The riders will be coached on the nuances of riding a motorcycle around the racetrack by three time JK Tyre champion and custom bike builder, Vijay Singh Ajairajpura of Rajputana custom motorcycles.

Classroom theory sessions will be followed by track time for the participants to put into practice what they have learned, as they clear their doubts about motorcycle control and become safer, faster riders.

Seats for the Triumph Track Experience are filling fast, and registrations close at 25 April, so log on to the Triumph Motorcycles India website to book your slot.

