Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Triumph Motorcycles Announce Diwali Offers

by Leave a Comment

Triumph Motorcycles India are planning to light up Diwali with a range of offers.

Triumph have announced special offers for Diwali that will be valid across select models in their range and for limited stock only. The best Diwali offers of the lot will be available on popular models such as the Street Triple RS, Tiger 800 XR, the Tiger 1200 XCx and the Bonneville T100 with benefits of up to Rs 2.8 lakh up for grabs.

The Tiger 1200 XCx is a popular motorcycle in its segment and, with the festive offer, new buyers will get trained at the Triumph Adventure experience in Wales under the watchful guidance of international instructors. The Street Triple RS is entitled to benefits up to Rs 1.59 lakh which includes an Arrow silencer and a choice of either an upgrade bonus or a store voucher. Similarly, new Tiger 800 XR owners stand to reap benefits of up to Rs 2.8 lakh which include a pannier set, extended warranty, and a store voucher. There are mouth-watering offers for the classic Bonneville T100 as well, including an EMI with zero interest rate.

Don’t dawdle around too much. These Diwali offers are valid until 27 October only.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

BMW K1600GT concept
Mystery Kawasaki Z Bike
Alpha Male – Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Road Test

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap