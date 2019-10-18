Triumph Motorcycles Announce Diwali Offers

Triumph Motorcycles India are planning to light up Diwali with a range of offers.

Triumph have announced special offers for Diwali that will be valid across select models in their range and for limited stock only. The best Diwali offers of the lot will be available on popular models such as the Street Triple RS, Tiger 800 XR, the Tiger 1200 XCx and the Bonneville T100 with benefits of up to Rs 2.8 lakh up for grabs.

The Tiger 1200 XCx is a popular motorcycle in its segment and, with the festive offer, new buyers will get trained at the Triumph Adventure experience in Wales under the watchful guidance of international instructors. The Street Triple RS is entitled to benefits up to Rs 1.59 lakh which includes an Arrow silencer and a choice of either an upgrade bonus or a store voucher. Similarly, new Tiger 800 XR owners stand to reap benefits of up to Rs 2.8 lakh which include a pannier set, extended warranty, and a store voucher. There are mouth-watering offers for the classic Bonneville T100 as well, including an EMI with zero interest rate.

Don’t dawdle around too much. These Diwali offers are valid until 27 October only.

Story: Joshua Varghese