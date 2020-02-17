Suzuki Starts Retail of New BS-VI Burgman Street

Suzuki have introduced the new BS-VI Burgman Street, priced from Rs 77,900 (ex-showroom).

The new BS-VI Burgman Street has a European-style design akin to its larger siblings, the 400 and 650. Its bulky stance gives it a very unique appeal. The scooter comes with a chrome accent on the front and rear body panels, LED headlamps for better rider visibility, a front windscreen, and upward muffler design for a striking visual appeal. The Burgman Street comes with a long seat, giving the rider and pillion a lot more room, making for a comfortable daily commute. It also comes with a secured and functional front glove box with a DC socket as standard fitment for on-the-go mobile charging and protected space to keep small items.

The BS-VI Burgman Street is available in four colour schemes, Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.

Coming to the engine, the new BS-VI Burgman Street runs an all-aluminium, single-cylinder, 124-cc engine that is now fuel-injected to comply with the new emission standard. The engine now delivers 8.7 hp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The fuel injection engine technology is joined by the Suzuki Easy Start System, which will further boost engine start operation during traffic conditions for better riding experience.

Commenting on the launch, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India is a pioneer in 125-cc scooter segment in India and we have also successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding by introducing Burgman Street in the country. Today, we are delighted to offer this premium scooter with BS-VI engine along with fuel-injection technology to make it even more enjoyable. We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS-VI will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers.”