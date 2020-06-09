Bike India

Suzuki Intruder 250 in the Works

Although there hasn’t been any official word from the Japanese manufacturer, rumour has it that we may see a Suzuki Intruder 250 hit the market before the year is out.

We were given a new cruiser in the form of the Suzuki Intruder back in 2017, when the manufacturer decided to enter the segment with a laid-back version of their Gixxer 150. Employing the agile chassis and 13.6-hp air-cooled single from their street bike wrapped in new-age cruiser garb, the Suzuki Intruder retains the Gixxer’s excellent handling characteristics.

Last year Suzuki entered the quarter-litre segment with a 250-cc Gixxer, powered by an all-new, oil-cooled single, and we believe that a cruiser based on this motorcycle is on the way. The Gixxer 250 is another sweet-handling motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer, and boasts excellent mid-corner poise and stability. We expect the Suzuki Intruder 250 to share the same frame and underpinning as this bike, as well as the 249-cc motor that pumps out 26.5 hp, good for a top speed in excess of 130 km/h.

We expect the upcoming Suzuki Intruder 250 to priced in the region of Rs 1.80 lakh and, will open up a whole new segment once it is launched. The closest bike to it currently in our market is the Bajaj Avenger 220, but priced at Rs 1.17 lakh, it goes up against the smaller Intruder 150.

Stay tuned for more updates as they happen.

