Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) Revealed in China

Pictures have been leaked online giving us a glimpse at the Suzuki GSX-S300 which will be sold in China as the Haojue DR300.

Haojue are Suzuki’s partner in China. The two brands have entered into a joint venture called ‘Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co, Ltd’ where they deal in small-displacement motorcycles. Images and specifications of the bike have surfaced online and the product is set to launch very soon in China. As we can see, the bike gets Haojue branding for the Chinese market but will be sold as the Suzuki GSX-S300 in other international markets.

Design

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is a naked streetfighter that gets quite the sporty aesthetic – something we always love to see in the Indian market. The front end gets LED headlights with DRLs and many of the design and styling elements resemble the bigger Suzuki GSX-S750. The bike gets a split-seat setup and a sharp tail section with an LED tail lamp. From the leaked brochures we can see that there will also be three colour options – black, white and red with graphics on the underbelly-cowl, tank and on the side panels.

Engine

The engine powering the Suzuki GSX-S300 is a 298-cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC motor that puts out 28.8 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm, This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. As of now, we cannot be sure about features like a slipper-clutch or the list of the electronic aids the bike will get. The company claims that this bike will offer a mileage of 32.8 km/l and get a 16-litre fuel-tank which is impressive for a 300-cc motorcycle.

The power figures mentioned above mean that the new GSX-S300 is slightly down on power when compared to its rivals. Suzuki’s 250-cc engine in the fully-faired GSX250R is a twin-cylinder unit that makes 24.7 hp at 8,000 rpm and 23.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Suspension and Brakes

The front end gets USD forks, while the rear gets a seven-step, preload-adjustable monoshock. For braking hardware, the Suzuki GSX-S300 gets a single 290-mm disc brake at the front, while the rear gets a single 240-mm disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

One noticeable drawback of the GSX-S300 is its kerb weight, which stands at 177 kg. This is on the heavier side compared to the other 300-cc offerings. The fully-faired GSX250R is also a slightly heavy motorcycle with a kerb weight of 181 kg.

Price and Availability

In China this bike is rumored to be priced at around CNY 35,000 which converts to Rs 3.73 lakh in India. As this bike has just been seen in China and we have not seen it branded as a Suzuki yet, we will have to wait for more details.

Image Source: newmotor.com.cn