Suzuki Gixxer SF Series gets Moto GP Edition Colour Scheme

The Suzuki Gixxer SF pays tribute to the manufacturers racing legacy by launching a MotoGP colour scheme that is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The newly-launched Suzuki Gixxer SF gets a brand new Suzuki Racing Blue colour that is inspired from the 2019 Suzuki MotoGP GSX-RR race bikes ridden by young sensations Alex Rins and Joan Mir. The Gixxer SF is powered by a 155-cc, fuel-injection, air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder engine that makes 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and has a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The highlights of the new MotoGP edition colour scheme are the Team Suzuki Ecstar decals and the yellow wheel pin-stripes

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, introduced recently, gets a larger 249-cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled fuel-injection, SOHC single-cylinder engine that produces 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The SF 250 will also receive the MotoGP edition colour scheme next month.

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, “We are happy to introduce the Gixxer SF series MotoGP edition, the colour admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing-inspired by legendary GSX-R series’ legacy. With state-of-the-art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy-to-handle chassis, the Gixxer SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress. Suzuki Motorcycle India, received an overwhelming response for the newly launched Gixxer SF series with lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in the Indian market today.”

Story: Azaman Chothia