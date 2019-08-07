Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India have launched a MotoGP colour scheme for the recently introduced Gixxer SF 250 for Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Japanese manufacturers are trying to ignite their racing DNA in India with the launch of a new Suzuki Gixxer 250 that gets a MotoGP-inspired colour-scheme. The styling and design of the graphics are in line with the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP machine. From Team Suzuki Ecstar decals inspired by the very machine that Alex Rins rode to victory in the MotoGP US GP, to the distinctive wheel pin-stripes, every bit of the motorcycle hints the racing genes in the evolution of the Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets a 249-cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS). The engine that has specifically been designed for India makes 26.5 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Features on the Gixxer SF 250 include LED headlamps and tail lamps, sporty dual muffler, premium brushed-finish alloy wheels and a rear tyre hugger. The new oil-cooling technology (SOCS) was introduced with the bike, which in turn ensures smoother acceleration, high output, compactness, low fuel consumption, high durability and ease of maintenance.

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said, “Following the success of Gixxer SF 250, we are thrilled to launch the MotoGP edition of Gixxer SF 250 that asserts Suzuki’s racing DNA. The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki’s spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high-performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology, further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. We are sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of Gixxer brand.”

Story: Azaman Chothia