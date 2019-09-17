Supercharged Kawasaki ‘Z’ Model Teased

Bike India

A new video uploaded by Kawasaki on YouTube teases a new supercharged ‘Z’ model that they could unveil at this years EICMA show in November.
Kawasaki Z logo teaser

After the insanely powerful Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2R, the Japanese manufacturers have been working on a new supercharged model for their 2020 line-up. A new teaser video was uploaded by Kawasaki on YouTube to let us know what they have in store for us next year. The video starts off with a turbine spinning up and, in the background, we can hear the new ‘Z’ model revving with the jet-engine like supercharger whine kicking in. The video ends with the distinctive ‘Z’ symbol to let us know that one of their naked motorcycles will now be supercharged.

Currently, the Z range in India includes the Z650, Z900, Z900RS, Z1000 and the most powerful offering, the Z1000 R. From the exhaust note in the video we expect the new supercharged ‘Z’ to be either a naked Ninja H2-based street bike, in the vein of the Z1000 or Z1000 R, or, perhaps, even a high-powered Z900 with forced induction.

The Z1000 R is currently powered by a 1,043-cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 142 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 111 Nm at 7,300 rpm, whereas the Z900 has a 948-cc four with 125 hp and just below 100 Nm. We can’t wait to see the new power figures if either one of them were to get a supercharged engine.

Story: Azaman Chothia

