Simple Energy Test Mark 2 Electric Scooter

Simple Energy, an electric vehicle company based out of Bengaluru, have released testing images of their flagship electric scooter – the Mark 2.

With the focus of the automotive industry shifting to the evolution of sustainable mobility, the segment has seen quite a surge and Simple Energy aim to reach pole position by manufacturing a world-class product. Working on those lines, the EV company has achieved commendable specifications with their most recent product the Mark 2 electric scooter.

The first phase of the company’s factory in Whitefield has been finalised to have production capacity of 50,000 units. With their next model in the making operation of the factory will commence with state-of-the-art production facilities.

Innovation has been the main ingredient in the making of the Mark 2 electric scooter. The drivetrain and the software used in the Mark 2 have been designed with a goal to make Simple Energy’s scooter the “smartest” in the market. Keeping the Mark 2 scooter as the base, the company considers incremental innovation to be a key factor in the development of future models that are in the pipeline.

The Mark 2 from Simple Energy will have a 4.8-kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100 km/h, and an acceleration of 0-50 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The e-scooter built from scratch in India, will have the largest storage space that the Indian EV industry to date. Other key features of the e-scooter include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touchscreen, on-board navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking on the vehicle testing day, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said, “We believe the product should be the key for people to transit from a normal scooter to EV than building large factories that is something which will follow. Customers need a product that is revolutionary in all sense and at the same time value for money which is our priority.”

Speaking about the scooter, Rajkumar added, “The name Mark 2 came subsequently after the prototype was called Mark 1. The final name of the product shall be different.”

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy