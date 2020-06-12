RR Global’s BGauss to Sell EVs in India

BGauss, the new brand from RR Global, are preparing to enter the EV space in India.

BGauss are all set to enter the Indian market as the freshest face in the EV (Electric Vehicle) segment. They claim that their products will fit into the premium side of the spectrum. Operations are in full swing at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. They expect to produce as many as 80,000 units in the 2020-21 financial year.

BGauss claim that their range of premium EVs are modelled around the needs of both urban and developing areas. Some of the highlights of EVs from BGauss are expected to include comfort, quick charging and low maintenance.

The company’s business plan aims to reach west and south Indian markets first before expanding to other parts of the country. The infrastructure necessary for this first phase of operations is currently being set into place.

Commenting on this announcement, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global, and Founder and Managing Director, BGauss, said, ‘We are delighted to announce our entry into the EV two-wheeler segment with our brand, BGauss. We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport. We understand the India market and have successfully placed India on the world map through our cables and wire businesses. Our strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across vertical owing to the robust R&D will further complement our efforts in the EV segment. Our group has proven over the years that all our investments and businesses are embedded with deep market insights ensuring that the products strike a chord instantly with the audience.’

Story: Joshua Varghese