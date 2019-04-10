Royal Enfield Update their Entire Range with ABS: Prices and Details

Royal Enfield have updated their entire range of motorcycles with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), following the outset of new government safety norms which made ABS mandatory for all the two-wheelers above 125cc.

For those who are not familiar with the term ABS yet,

ABS is an anti-skid braking system, used for security. It prevents wheels from locking up under panic braking conditions. The Government of India made ABS mandatory for all two-wheelers above 125cc, whereas CBS (Combined Braking System) has been mandated for two-wheelers below 125cc from April 1, 2019, onwards.

Royal Enfield have had disc brakes on their motorcycles for quite some time now, but none except the Himalayan and the newly launched GT Twins came equipped with ABS.

Well, Until now!

The entire Royal Enfield range has been updated with dual-channel ABS, the only exception being the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES both of which can be bought with single-channel ABS.

Apart from the addition of ABS, the motorcycles remain the same mechanically and nothing changes but the prices.

Models Price (ABS) (Rs ex-showroom) Bullet 350 1.21 Lakhs Bullet 350 ES 1.35 Lakhs Classic 350 1.53-1.63 Lakhs Thunderbird 350 1.56 Lakhs Bullet 350 Trial Works Replica 1.62 Lakhs Thunderbird 350X 1.63 Lakhs Himalayan 1.82 Lakhs Bullet 500 1.88 Lakhs Classic 500 2.01-2.11 Lakhs Thunderbird 500 2.06 Lakhs Bullet 500 Trial Works Replica 2.07 Lakhs Thunderbird 500X 2.14 Lakhs

( Note – Prices of the Interceptor 650 GT and the Continental 650 GT are not mentioned as both these motorcycles were launched with dual-channel ABS and their prices remain unaltered )

The dual-channel ABS equipped models are priced at nearly Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 premium whereas the Bullet 350 and the Bullet 350 ES both available with single-channel ABS setups command a difference of Rs 4,500 and Rs 1,500 respectively over the previous models.

