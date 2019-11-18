Royal Enfield Rider Mania Set for Thrilling Weekend

We are all ready to attend the Royal Enfield Rider Mania in Goa from 22 to 24 November.

Royal Enfield are ready to welcome riders from all over the globe to the beaches of Goa for an action-packed weekend. Rider Mania 2019 will bring motorcycle enthusiasts together to share stories, participate in various events and, most importantly, have a thrilling ride to Goa on their Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The three-day bike festival promises events including trials, slow race, arm wrestling and dirt-track racing among others. Custom motorcycles will also be displayed at the event alongside motorcycle gear stalls. Riders can expect a thrilling weekend filled with the best of music, art, food and riding. The festival is ready to welcome more than 8,000 riders who are expected to arrive at this year’s edition.

Every action-packed day of the event will be followed by some amazing performances by famous artists including Dualist Inquiry, Agnee, The Local Train, Parikrama, Nash JR, Soulmate, DJ- SA, Avial and The Royal Enfield Collective. There will be something for everyone at Rider Mania and most importantly it will bring riders of the Royal Enfield brotherhood together.

Additionally, continuing the journey towards sustainability that started during the Himalayan Odyssey 2019, Rider Mania will propagate the message for zero ‘single-use-plastic.’ All the registered participants will be provided with a metal sipper at the time of registration in order to make a significant impact towards building a sustainable environment by eradicating the use of single-use plastic water bottles. We await the action-packed three days that Royal Enfield has in store for us.

Story: Azaman Chothia