Royal Enfield Post 23% Growth in Financial Year

Retro styled motorcycle makers Royal Enfield (RE) continue to sustain their upswing of the last few years, climbing from strength to strength and posting yet another double figure growth in the financial year just concluded. RE sold 8.20 lakh units globally for FY 2018, posting a profit of 23 per cent.

RE have posted robust sales figures for March 2018 too, selling 76,000 plus bikes globally, a 27 per cent growth over the figures for the same month last year. Here’s a consolidated table of the brand’s success in the last month and last year.

MOTORCYCLES Mar’18 YTD 17’18 2018 2017 Growth 2017’18 2016’17 Growth INDIA 74209 58549 27% 801230 651107 23% INTERNATIONAL 1878 1564 20% 19262 15383 25% TOTAL BUSINESS 76087 60113 27% 820492 666490 23%

Don’t be surprised if this growth trajectory continues into the following year too, as Royal Enfield have also recently announced their entry into a third Latin American country after Brazil and Colombia. They have confirmed their presence in Argentina – the second largest two-wheeler market in the region, and have established a flagship store in capital city Buenos Aires.