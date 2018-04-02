Royal Enfield Post 23% Growth in Financial Year

Retro styled motorcycle makers Royal Enfield (RE) continue to sustain their upswing of the last few years, climbing from strength to strength and posting yet another double figure growth in the financial year just concluded. RE sold 8.20 lakh units globally for FY 2018, posting a profit of 23 per cent.
RE have posted robust sales figures for March 2018 too, selling 76,000 plus bikes globally, a 27 per cent growth over the figures for the same month last year. Here’s a consolidated table of the brand’s success in the last month and last year.
-
MOTORCYCLES
Mar’18
YTD 17’18
2018
2017
Growth
2017’18
2016’17
Growth
INDIA
74209
58549
27%
801230
651107
23%
INTERNATIONAL
1878
1564
20%
19262
15383
25%
TOTAL BUSINESS
76087
60113
27%
820492
666490
23%
Don’t be surprised if this growth trajectory continues into the following year too, as Royal Enfield have also recently announced their entry into a third Latin American country after Brazil and Colombia. They have confirmed their presence in Argentina – the second largest two-wheeler market in the region, and have established a flagship store in capital city Buenos Aires.
