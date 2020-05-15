Royal Enfield Offer Free Merchandise

Royal Enfield are offering free merchandise up to Rs 10,000 with the purchase of a new motorcycle.

Royal Enfield recently resumed operations at many of their manufacturing facilities following the strict guidelines necessitated by the government. They have announced a new offer for customers which will be valid until the 31 May. With these offers, the company hopes to boost sales for the company once the lockdown ends. Customers who have booked a Royal Enfield before the lockdown and are yet to take delivery can also avail the offer.

With every new Royal Enfield motorcycle booked before 31 May, the company is offering a free voucher of Rs 10,000 which can be used for merchandise, apparel, accessories or serve as an extended warranty. Apart from this, customers also get a free helmet and an additional 20 per cent off on any products they want to buy exceeding the Rs 10,000 limit. The manufacturer’s website has all the products listed with pricing and the offer will also be valid for customers who book their motorcycle online.

Customers who are interested in a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic 500, or the Classic 350 can also customize their motorcycles while booking online with the configurator on the official RE website. Royal Enfield have updated most of their models with a BS6 engine and are set to launch the Meteor 350 soon followed by a few more launches in the following two years.