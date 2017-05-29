Royal Enfield Introduce Scramble!

A first-of-its-kind competitive event for the adventure riding community will be held this June in Shimla. Royal Enfield have made room in their already packed rides calendar for this four-day event, specifically created for riders who like to test their mettle on varied terrain. The first edition of the Royal Enfield Scramble will be held in Shimla with the aim of combining motorcycling with exploration, adventure and camaraderie. The four-day team-based competition is designed to test the expertise of the riders while completing challenges and negotiating obstacles. There are separate categories for men and women, and the winners will be decided based on points accumulated in a TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) format.

Rudratej Singh, President at Royal Enfield, “Through our several rides and community initiatives at Royal Enfield, we are constantly nudging our customers to increase their participation in the active pursuit of exploration. With this purpose in our minds, we have introduced Scramble. It is our first non-extreme competitive ride format for our ever growing adventure loving motorcycle community. Strengthening our association with adventure motorcycling, Scramble promises to be a lot of fun especially for participants riding the Himalayan.”

If you ride a Royal Enfield and have a thirst for adventure, sign up for the Scramble at www.royalenfield.com/scramble