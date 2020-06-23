Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Royal Enfield Himalayan Ovalanda Edition Raises the Bar

by Leave a Comment

UK-based Cooperb Motorcycles have developed an ultra-capable version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan which they are calling the Ovalanda Edition, with bolt-on upgrades to take the bike’s abilities to the next level.

Royal Enfield Himalayan owners in the UK can ride down to Northampton and visit Cooperb Motorcycles to get their bikes ready for some serious cross-country travels. The upgrades on offer include luggage space courtesy panniers and a top box, increased off-road capability with a sturdy bash plate, knobby tubeless tyres and boosted ground clearance, as well as several creature comforts including a smartphone holder with USB charger, heated grips and hand guards. Riders can choose from various bar risers, footpegs and seats to achieve the perfect fit, while other juicy bits include a headlight grille, lockable toolbox and a sporty exhaust by Lextek.

The Royal Enfield Himalayn’s 411-cc air-cooled single remains unchanged, and continues to churn out 24.5 hp and 32 Nm of torque. It would certainly be nice if a local custom builder developed a similar comprehensive kit for Indian riders.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - Welcome
Ten Discontinued Bikes for April
Dealer delivers new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scale Model Style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap