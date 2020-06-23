Royal Enfield Himalayan Ovalanda Edition Raises the Bar

UK-based Cooperb Motorcycles have developed an ultra-capable version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan which they are calling the Ovalanda Edition, with bolt-on upgrades to take the bike’s abilities to the next level.

Royal Enfield Himalayan owners in the UK can ride down to Northampton and visit Cooperb Motorcycles to get their bikes ready for some serious cross-country travels. The upgrades on offer include luggage space courtesy panniers and a top box, increased off-road capability with a sturdy bash plate, knobby tubeless tyres and boosted ground clearance, as well as several creature comforts including a smartphone holder with USB charger, heated grips and hand guards. Riders can choose from various bar risers, footpegs and seats to achieve the perfect fit, while other juicy bits include a headlight grille, lockable toolbox and a sporty exhaust by Lextek.

The Royal Enfield Himalayn’s 411-cc air-cooled single remains unchanged, and continues to churn out 24.5 hp and 32 Nm of torque. It would certainly be nice if a local custom builder developed a similar comprehensive kit for Indian riders.