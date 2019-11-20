Bike India

Royal Enfield Classic Exhaust Choices on Offer

Up to 16 different designs are now on offer for your Royal Enfield Classic exhaust pipe, complete with a two-year company warranty

Motorcycle owners love to customize their machines to reflect their personalities, but bolting after-market products on to their new machines could void the bike’s warranty. That’s why Royal Enfield will now provide no less than 16 different exhaust designs for the Classic 350 and 500, from old-school pea-shooters to modern slash-cut units. Priced at around Rs 3,500 and constructed of stainless steel, these won’t void your machines’ warranty, and come with a Royal Enfield-backed two-year warranty of their own.

Check out the entire range at https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/gma/classic and order yours now!

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

