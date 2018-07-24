Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Record Attendance for World Ducati Week (WDW) 2018

by Leave a Comment

Ducati’s bi-annual event, which turned 10 this year, was attended by more than 90,000 people from five continents and 73 countries. For the past twenty years Ducatisti from around the world have gathered in Italy to celebrate everything related to Ducati and this year was no different. The three day event was attended by 91,596 people with sixty percent of them being Italians and forty percent coming from various countries. These numbers were enough to break the record that was set in 2016 when 81,000 people came to Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” to attend WDW. Like every WDW event, the number of enthusiasts this year was quite high, however, if there was an award for the most fanatic attendees, then it would have gone to Ken Lu and Lv Fei from China who rode from Xinjiang, China all the way to Misano Adriatico covering ten countries and 7,575 km in just seven days.

This year, WDW was a grand event with world-famous riders and champions not just attending but also participating in numerous activities organised by Ducati. One such event was the Race of Champions that saw MotoGP stars like Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, and Danilo Petrucci compete with current and former Superbike and MotoGP stars like Marco Melandri, Troy Bayliss, Karel Abraham, Michele Pirro, Tito Rabat, Xavi Fores, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Xavier Siméon. The race was won by Michele Pirro with Rabat in second and Miller in third. Ducati will be auctioning off the Panigale V4s that were raced by the aforementioned riders on ebay giving everyone a chance to own a piece of history.

Ducati also had Flat Track training sessions, DRE Safety training, DRE Enduro riding sessions, Custom bikes display, and much more for the 90,000+ Ducatisti attending the event. We have covered the event in our August anniversary edition so don’t forget to grab your copies to read more about this exciting Italian celebration.

I am fascinated by every aspect of a motorcycle, regardless of their genre. I am insanely crazy about motorcycles!

Correspondent
Bike India Magazine
Automotive Division
Next Gen Publishing Limited

Ravi Chandnani – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Meet the 2014 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Suzuki launch demo-ride program
BMW R nine T launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap