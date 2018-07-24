Record Attendance for World Ducati Week (WDW) 2018

Ducati’s bi-annual event, which turned 10 this year, was attended by more than 90,000 people from five continents and 73 countries. For the past twenty years Ducatisti from around the world have gathered in Italy to celebrate everything related to Ducati and this year was no different. The three day event was attended by 91,596 people with sixty percent of them being Italians and forty percent coming from various countries. These numbers were enough to break the record that was set in 2016 when 81,000 people came to Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” to attend WDW. Like every WDW event, the number of enthusiasts this year was quite high, however, if there was an award for the most fanatic attendees, then it would have gone to Ken Lu and Lv Fei from China who rode from Xinjiang, China all the way to Misano Adriatico covering ten countries and 7,575 km in just seven days.

This year, WDW was a grand event with world-famous riders and champions not just attending but also participating in numerous activities organised by Ducati. One such event was the Race of Champions that saw MotoGP stars like Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo, and Danilo Petrucci compete with current and former Superbike and MotoGP stars like Marco Melandri, Troy Bayliss, Karel Abraham, Michele Pirro, Tito Rabat, Xavi Fores, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Xavier Siméon. The race was won by Michele Pirro with Rabat in second and Miller in third. Ducati will be auctioning off the Panigale V4s that were raced by the aforementioned riders on ebay giving everyone a chance to own a piece of history.

Ducati also had Flat Track training sessions, DRE Safety training, DRE Enduro riding sessions, Custom bikes display, and much more for the 90,000+ Ducatisti attending the event. We have covered the event in our August anniversary edition so don’t forget to grab your copies to read more about this exciting Italian celebration.