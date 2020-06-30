Range of Accessories Launched For Ducati Scrambler

The Ducati Scrambler Range gets a variety of original accessories for personalization.

Personalization is an important aspect for motorcycle enthusiasts as it allows them to customize their motorcycles and make them stand apart from the rest. The latest news from the Italian manufacturers is the launch of a wide variety of accessories for the Ducati Scrambler range. Apart from appearance upgrades, this range of accessories will also include products that offer more practicality and comfort.

Ducati have also introduced an online configurator which will allow a customer to buy a motorcycle with all the customization that they opt for and get a quote for the same. Most of the accessories can also be purchased at Ducati dealerships and there is a list of the products available in the wide range. The Ducati Scrambler range in India consists of 1100, 1100 Sport, 1100 Speciale, Icon, Icon Dark, Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, and Full Throttle. The prices mentioned below for the various accessories are approximate and parts differ from model to model.

Waterproof side panniers – Rs 35,548

Spoke rims – Rs 1,56,414

X-shaped headlight protection – Rs 5,534

Café Racer twin-seater seat – Rs 30,072

Sport-line racing silencer – Rs 1,27,563

Billet aluminium rear-view mirrors – Rs 35,966

Billet aluminium tank cap – Rs 37,094

Pair of LED turn indicators – Rs 35,966

Billet aluminium footpegs – Rs 21,444

Aluminium tank panels – Rs 27,017

Clutch fluid reservoir cover – Rs 9,273

Front brake fluid reservoir cover – Rs 9,273

Number plate holder – Rs 32,704