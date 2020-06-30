Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Range of Accessories Launched For Ducati Scrambler

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati Scrambler Range gets a variety of original accessories for personalization.

Ducati Scrambler Configurator WEB

Personalization is an important aspect for motorcycle enthusiasts as it allows them to customize their motorcycles and make them stand apart from the rest. The latest news from the Italian manufacturers is the launch of a wide variety of accessories for the Ducati Scrambler range. Apart from appearance upgrades, this range of accessories will also include products that offer more practicality and comfort.

collage scrambler accessories web

Ducati have also introduced an online configurator which will allow a customer to buy a motorcycle with all the customization that they opt for and get a quote for the same. Most of the accessories can also be purchased at Ducati dealerships and there is a list of the products available in the wide range. The Ducati Scrambler range in India consists of 1100, 1100 Sport, 1100 Speciale, Icon, Icon Dark, Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, and Full Throttle. The prices mentioned below for the various accessories are approximate and parts differ from model to model.

collage scrambler accessories web 2

Waterproof side panniers – Rs 35,548

Spoke rims – Rs 1,56,414

X-shaped headlight protection – Rs 5,534

Café Racer twin-seater seat – Rs 30,072

Sport-line racing silencer – Rs 1,27,563

Billet aluminium rear-view mirrors – Rs 35,966

Billet aluminium tank cap – Rs 37,094

Pair of LED turn indicators – Rs 35,966

Billet aluminium footpegs – Rs 21,444

Aluminium tank panels – Rs 27,017

Clutch fluid reservoir cover – Rs 9,273

Front brake fluid reservoir cover – Rs 9,273

Number plate holder – Rs 32,704

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

MV Agusta returns to the Isle of Man TT
Honda's New VFR800F Sport Tourer
#EICMA2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade Gets Another 'R' and More Power

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap