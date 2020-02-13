Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ralson Ralco Ecoracer New Eco-friendly Tyre Launched

by Leave a Comment

Ralson India have launched the Ralco Ecoracer at Auto Expo 2020 in the popular 120/80-18 size. It is an innovative and eco-friendly tyre for motorcycles.

The new Ralco Ecoracer motorcycle tyre is an environment-friendly tyre. It uses a high content of silica, a natural product, to reduce the use of pollution-causing petroleum-based chemicals. The silica-based compound helps reduce CO2 emissions as well as enhance the performance of the engine because the the use of silica lowers rolling resistance for the tyre thereby increasing fuel efficiency of the vehicle. The Ralco Ecoracer has a cutting-edge tread design to strike a balance between fuel efficiency, safety and durability. Unlike the usual tyres that are made with high contents of synthetic rubber and petroleum based chemicals, Ralco Ecoracer is manufactured with a high proportion of Silica. Silica reduces the friction between the road &tyre enabling smooth movement due to low rolling resistance and thus enhances the performance of the vehicle.

Ralson is India’s largest producer and exporter of bicycle tyres and tubes and has 40 % market share and presence across 70 countries. With an annual turnover growing steadily during the past six years to upwards of 800 crores in 2019, the company is drawing up major capacity expansion plans to capture the 2 billion-dollar two-wheeler tyre market. Raco, a relatively new entrant into the two-wheeler tyre segment, already has a 5% market share and two states of the art factories in Ludhiana, Punjab. With the introduction of the Ralco Ecoracer, Ralson hopes to take on the Indian two-wheeler tyre market.

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

BMW testing a naked version of the S1000RR
Erik Buell Racing remnants sold for Rs 14.69 crore (approximately)
Suzuki Launch V-Strom 650 in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap