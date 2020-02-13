Ralson Ralco Ecoracer New Eco-friendly Tyre Launched

Ralson India have launched the Ralco Ecoracer at Auto Expo 2020 in the popular 120/80-18 size. It is an innovative and eco-friendly tyre for motorcycles.

The new Ralco Ecoracer motorcycle tyre is an environment-friendly tyre. It uses a high content of silica, a natural product, to reduce the use of pollution-causing petroleum-based chemicals. The silica-based compound helps reduce CO2 emissions as well as enhance the performance of the engine because the the use of silica lowers rolling resistance for the tyre thereby increasing fuel efficiency of the vehicle. The Ralco Ecoracer has a cutting-edge tread design to strike a balance between fuel efficiency, safety and durability. Unlike the usual tyres that are made with high contents of synthetic rubber and petroleum based chemicals, Ralco Ecoracer is manufactured with a high proportion of Silica. Silica reduces the friction between the road &tyre enabling smooth movement due to low rolling resistance and thus enhances the performance of the vehicle.

Ralson is India’s largest producer and exporter of bicycle tyres and tubes and has 40 % market share and presence across 70 countries. With an annual turnover growing steadily during the past six years to upwards of 800 crores in 2019, the company is drawing up major capacity expansion plans to capture the 2 billion-dollar two-wheeler tyre market. Raco, a relatively new entrant into the two-wheeler tyre segment, already has a 5% market share and two states of the art factories in Ludhiana, Punjab. With the introduction of the Ralco Ecoracer, Ralson hopes to take on the Indian two-wheeler tyre market.