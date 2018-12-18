Bike India

Okinawa Scooters i-Praise Pre-Bookings Now Open

Okinawa Scooters i-Praise Pre-Bookings Now Open

Okinawa Scooters have opened for pre-bookings for their new i-Praise electric scooter. The new EV can be booked from any one of the company’s authorized dealerships at a cost of Rs 5,000.

Okinawa Scooters’ i-Praise comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery that boasts a short charging time of just two to three hours. In addition, lithium-ion batteries are lighter – a lot lighter – reducing the overall weight by 40 per cent compared to some heavier counterparts. The scooter also has a useful range of 160-180 km per charge.

Jeetender Sharma, Founder, and Managing Director, Okinawa Scooters, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the pre-booking of i-Praise #TheIntelligentScooter. We have channelized our engineering and manufacturing prowess to provide our users with a futuristic e-scooter that solves all their commuting woes. With the pre-bookings commencing from 14 December and only going on till the first 500 orders, we are looking forward to an affirmative response.”

Pre-booking for the i-Praise commenced on 14 December across the 200-plus Okinawa scooters authorized dealerships. Initially the company will accept 500 pre-bookings and delivery for the same would begin after the official launch of the i-Praise in January 2019. Watch this space for any updates on the scooter in the near future.

