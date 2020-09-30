Bike India

Okinawa Introduce App for Electric Scooter Owners

Okinawa Scooters i-Praise Pre-Bookings Now Open

The electric scooter manufacturer has introduced the Okinawa Eco App to give their customers the connected experience

Owners of Okinawa’s iPraise+ and Ridge+ electric scooters can now download the company’s Eco app for both android and iOS mobile operating systems. The app includes features including a scooter locater using Google maps, a vehicle immobiliser, geofencing, a Secure Park feature that alerts the owner of any unauthorised movement when parked, and also logs riding patterns including harsh acceleration, sudden braking and speeding. The app is also equipped with an SOS feature that, with a single click, sends location information to pre-set emergency contacts. Okinawa’s Eco app also simplifies keeping track of the battery status without being physically close to the scooter.

Speaking about the introduction of this app, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa said “At Okinawa we are always working tirelessly to innovate and offer better in terms of technology. The new Eco mobile application is our effort to showcase that how technology today has brought EVs at par with ICE counterparts in terms of convenience. With Eco app, our customers can explore the best in class products and experience which establishes the efficiency of EVs.”

