Okinawa Hikes Dealer Margins

While the country is in lockdown, electric scooter manufacturer Okinawa are looking to lend a hand to their distribution network by increasing dealer profit margin.

This move comes at a time when automobile and two-wheeler sales are at an all-time-low, in a bid to keep their 350 dealerships across the country in business. The electric scooter manufacturer has announced that as of 27th April, the profit margin for their dealers across the country will be increased from 8 per cent to 11 per cent per sale. This is a welcome step on the part of the company, during these difficult times.

Mr. Jeetender Sharma Founder and MD at Okinawa had this to say; “We understand that the country is going through difficult times. In this hour, everyone holds a responsibility to do their bit to make it easier for as many people, as possible. Our dealer partners are the true brand ambassador and Okinawa always stood by them. Strengthening this commitment, Okinawa today has announced a hike in dealers’ margins. We expect this to get some respite for the dealers, as the majority of the industries are going through the slowdown.”