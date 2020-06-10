Now Buy Your Aprilia and Vespa Scooters Online

The Piaggio Group have initiated an e-commerce platform for sales of Aprilia and Vespa scooters.

With people reluctant to go out in public for anything more than essential needs, Vespa and Aprilia scooters can now be booked, configured and sales can be finalised completely online. Customers can access detailed vehicle information, select colour options and calculate on-road pricing on the company’s website, and even book their new scooter by paying a Rs 1,000 booking fee, without leaving the comfort of their home.

Once the scooter is booked, the nearest Piaggo Group, Aprilia or Vespa dealer will get in touch with the customer to finalise the sale, and all relevant documentation can be sent to and fro via email to complete the sales formalities. Once the new scooter’s registration has been completed, it will be delivered by the dealership to the customer’s residence.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India had this to say about the new initiative, “As a global brand, we are always focused towards providing the best-in-class experience to our esteemed customers. We look forward to deliver best solutions in the given situation to ensure that we help address concerns of our customers. Our new online shop is a step in that direction; with the digital footprint, Vespa and Aprilia’s retail facilitation bringing our dealers online to provide a contactless service.”