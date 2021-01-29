Norton Motorcycles Open New Manufacturing Plant

Norton Motorcycles have recently opened a new manufacturing plant in Solihull near Birmingham.

We all know about the acquisition of Norton Motorcycles by the Indian manufacturer, TVS Motor Company. During a press conference, TVS had shed light on some of the key highlights of the TVS-Norton deal. It was announced that Norton Motorcycles would continue to function out of the United Kingdom. However, the brand would have to move out of their facility in Donington Hall within six months and TVS announced that more details would follow once they were past the planning and strategy phase.

The details about the new manufacturing plant are finally out. TVS have put in a large investment into the British brand and finally given them a new production base. This new plant will be the main hub for all of Norton’s operations and will also serve as a permanent base for all the staff. The new headquarters will be home to engineering, design, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support teams as well as the skilled production team that is resuming the manufacture of motorcycles. Production of the Commando Classic model will begin at the Solihull manufacturing plant and Norton have also confirmed that production of the V4SS will also commence soon. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, said “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future of Norton. The new bikes will meet the world-class standards our customers expect. 2020 has been a tough year for the world but we are excited to be moving into our new home and we are delighted this has been created by the Norton and TVS teams in just nine months. This new facility underpinned by strong quality processes will produce bikes truly worthy of the illustrious Norton brand and take it into the future. We are setting out to create a future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations and enable Norton to once again become the real force its history deserves.”