New Yamaha Scooter Cygnus-X Spotted in Taiwan

The Cygnus-X is a popular Yamaha scooter in Taiwan and it was spotted recently on public roads there and we suspect it has more than meets the eye.

The Taiwanese market has a healthy appetite for scooters and a fair share of the market enjoys performance-oriented ones, too. The Cygnus-X is a 125-cc Yamaha scooter that is sold in Taiwan and it was spotted testing recently. What caught our interest is the rumours surrounding its powerplant. Under the bodywork, the new Cygnus-X is expected to be powered by a 125-cc, liquid-cooled engine that is makes more power than the current-generation, 124-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Liquid-cooling in a small-capacity scooter? Sounds remarkable.

Visually, the Cygnus-X carries some design elements that we have seen before on Yamaha’s motorcycle range including the YZF-R3. It goes well with the sporty ethos of the scooter and could make it quite appealing to the younger crowd. Will we see it in India anytime soon?

The official answer is no, because a liquid-cooled 125 may just be too expensive to be good value but Yamaha could change their mind if they feel India shows enough interest in such an offering. Earlier this year, Yamaha announced that they were withdrawing from the 110-cc scooter space and now all of their BS6 models are powered by 125-cc engines. However, word on the street is that another Yamaha scooter may make it to our shores once the coronavirus pandemic passes – the NMax 155. Watch this space for more updates.

Story: Joshua Varghese