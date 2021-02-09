New Yamaha FZ Series Launched in India

In 2021 Yamaha have decided to concentrate on street-riding motorcycles for India and they have launched the new Yamaha FZ series.

Keeping up with the company’s commitment to its brand campaign “The Call of the Blue” Yamaha have launched the new FZ series. The new Yamaha FZ series is powered by the 149-cc, fuel-injected engine that is now BS6-compliant as well. Both motorcycles in the range have shed 2 kg each, bringing the weight down to 135 kg. Yamaha claim that the motorcycle will now be easier to manoeuvre and more comfortable on the road. The price of the Yamaha FZ FI is Rs 1.03 lakh while the FZS FI costs Rs 1.07 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom.

The features added to the new Yamaha FZ series include side-stand engine cut-off and a re-tuned exhaust that Yamaha claim produces a better sound. The rest of the features such as single-channel ABS, LED headlamp, 140-mm wide rear tyre and stepped seating remain the same.

The “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X” application was offered as an accessory on a couple of models of the FZ series previously. With the 2021 update, Yamaha are offering it as a standard feature across all models of the FZS FI range. Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth technology will include several features like Answer back, E-lock, Locate my bike and Hazard.

Colour options on the FZ FI models of the new Yamaha FZ series are Racing blue and Metallic Black; solid paint schemes. On the other hand, the FZS FI models get a dual-tone paint job. With the addition of the Matte Red colour option to Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, Dark Knight and the Vintage Edition, customers can now choose from a total of five colour schemes. The 3D emblem of the brand will be missing on the FZ FI models and will only be seen on the FZS FI models.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy