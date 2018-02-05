New TVS Ntorq Scooter Launched in India

After teasing us with an image towards the end of last month, TVS have launched the new Ntorq 125, their latest addition to the Indian scooter market.

The new scooter is a 125-cc machine and is priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At first glance, the Ntorq projects a sporty, even futuristic, silhouette but it offers far more than what the average scooter-rider would need. The Ntorq’s highlight is a fully-digital instrument console that supports Bluetooth connectivity and pairing with the user’s phone. By offering this unique feature, TVS have become the first manufacturer in India to offer Bluetooth connectivity in a small scooter. Users can pair their phone to the scooter and receive incoming call and text alerts in addition to useful features such as navigation assist, auto-clock sync, and a helmet icon. Furthermore, a specialised app also offers the convenience of auto-reply SMS, a do-not-disturb mode, vehicle’s parked location, and a trip report. Watch out for the first ride review to know how practical these features are in a real-life scenario. The engine kill switch is also a feature that is uncommon on small scooters.

Powering the scooter is an air-cooled, three-valve, 124.79-cc single-cylinder engine that produces a peak 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. TVS are claiming a top speed of 95 km/h. Currently, they only intend to sell the disc-brake variant of the scooter.

On paper, the Ntorq looks like it could blow the recently-launched Honda Grazia out of the water. A quick comparison shows that the Ntorq is among the most powerful scooters in its segment. However, its Achilles heel could be its weight. The Ntorq weighs 116 kg, making it heavier than most of its competition. We can’t wait to see how it performs on the road.

Story: Joshua Varghese