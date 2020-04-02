Bike India

New Suzuki GSX-R1000R gets the MotoGP Treatment

The 2020 edition of the flagship Suzuki GSX-R1000R superbike now available in the team’s MotoGP colours

We recently saw Suzuki Ecstar racing’s retro-inspired livery on their 2020 GSX-RR MotoGP bike and, although we haven’t see the race bike in action as yet due to the delay in the start of the 2020 racing season, you can now buy the road-going GSX-R1000R superbike in these very colours.

The Suzuki GSX-RR has often been considered the most attractive bike on the MotoGP grid, and the attractive 2020 livery is poised to carry this forward. The blue and silver colour scheme is meant to commemorate the Japanese brand’s sixtieth year in World Championship racing, and is inspired by the livery of the team’s 1960 race bike.

Other than the new colour scheme, there are no changes to this year’s Suzuki GSX-R1000, and it continues to be powered by the 999.8-cc inline four that pumps out 202 horses and 118 Nm of torque.

