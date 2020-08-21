Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

New Honda Motorcycle Launch on 27 August no

by Leave a Comment

Honda 2Wheelers India will be launching a new model this month; our guess is that it’s could be a sporty 200-cc motorcycle.

To take the fight to spirited bikes like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Honda 2Wheelers India seem to be ready with a newly developed 200-cc model. The teasers suggest that the new Honda could be based on the CBF190R, which the company sells in some of its international markets. Reports suggest that Honda had been working with the CB190R in India to develop an India-specific model which could be christened as the CB Hornet 200R. In all possibility, the new Honda model will replace the Hornet 160R when it is launched on 27 August.

The new Honda CB Hornet 200R is expected to come with 200-cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which would produce around 20 hp and come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Going by Honda’s reputation, expect the engine to offer smooth power delivery with top-class NVH.

The new motorcycle, like it’s competitors, will carry a street-fighter inspired design and will be tuned for sporty riding. The design seems to be an evolution of the CB Hornet 160R but with heavy dash of aggression. This is seen on the chiselled fuel tank, shape of the headlamp, sharp tank extensions, and the underbelly cowl. The tank gets a rugged black plastic accent which also host the ignition key slot.

The teaser video shows the new Honda CB Hornet 200R with premium looking, golden upside-down front fork, mono-shock at the back and a wide handlebar. The engine, frame and exhaust get the all-black treatment. Not to forget, the fully digital instrument console.

Honda will be announcing the specifications and pricing on 27 August. We expect the new 200 to be priced under Rs 1.5 lakh.

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Harley-Davidson And Jason Mamoa Celebrate 'United We Will Ride' Campaign
Triumph Street Triple R Launched in India
Studds Set Up Asia's Largest Manufacturing Facility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap