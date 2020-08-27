New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India

Honda 2 Wheelers India have launched a new sub-200-cc model for the Indian market – Honda Hornet 2.0 which will be available from the first week of September and priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

To take the fight to spirited bikes like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Honda 2Wheelers India are ready with a newly developed 184-cc model. Reports had earlier stated that Honda was working to develop an India-specific model based on the CB190R. We can now confirm that with the launch of the Honda Hornet 2.0, which will also be the manufacturer’s most powerful made-in-India model.

The new Honda CB Hornet 200R is powered by a 184-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit churning out 17.26 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Honda say that the new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as a heat absorbent hence improving the thermal efficiency of the engine and giving it a superior fuel efficiency. Going by Honda’s reputation, we can expect the engine to offer smooth power delivery with top-class NVH.

The new motorcycle, like it’s competitors, will carry a street-fighter inspired design and will be tuned for sporty riding. The design is an evolution of the CB Hornet 160R but with a heavy dash of aggression. This is seen on the chiseled fuel tank, shape of the headlamp, sharp tank extensions, and the underbelly cowl. The tank gets a rugged black plastic accent which also host the ignition key slot. The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four stunning colors – Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is equipped with a premium looking, golden upside-down front fork, mono-shock at the back and a wide handlebar. The engine, frame and exhaust get the all-black treatment. Not to forget, the fully digital instrument console.

Introducing the new Hornet 2.0, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BS6 Engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience. Simply put, Hornet 2.0 is a call out to those who want to FLY AGAINST THE WIND!”

Talking on the launch Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Inspired by the dreams of the new age customers & their passion for riding, we are pleased to introduce all new Honda Hornet 2.0. With its advanced technology and thrilling performance, new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India”.