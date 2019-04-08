New Honda CB300R Launched in India; Deliveries Begin



The new Honda CB300R neo sports café inspired roadster has been launched at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) earlier started accepting booking for Honda CB300R for an initial amount of Rs 5,000; ahead of its launch.

The new Honda CB300R naked street-bike sports a 286-cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. We now know that it makes peak power of 30.45 PS at 8,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, slightly off the 31.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm it makes in the UK.

The Honda CB300R is being brought in to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and, as promised, is priced at under Rs 2.5 lakh in our market.



The bike gets signature round head-lamp with horseshoe-shaped DRLs. The head-lamp, tail-lamp, and turn indicators are all LED to ensure no path is dark for the rider to navigate through. Buyers will get to choose from two colour options – Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, HMSI revealed, “Driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences. Not only will it add more adrenaline to daily riding, Neo Sports Café styled CB300R is sure to turn around heads on the streets. The CB300R will be Made-in-India and priced below Rs. 2.5 lacs (ex-showroom) for customers to experience Honda’s superior technology and the thrill of riding. We welcome all our customers for the bookings starting today.”



The new Honda CB300R comes with a tubular and pressed steel frame and a steel plate swing arm. The front gets a 41-mm USD or upside-down fork while the rear gets a seven-step adjustable mono-shock. Braking duties are performed by a 296-mm front disc with radially mounted, four-pot calipers equipped with ABS. The tyres are KTM-equalling 17-inch radials measuring 110/70 front and 150/60 rear. It weighs 147 kg.

Update: The first lot of Honda CB300R deliveries have begun in major Indian cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram.