New BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India

The big daddy of adventure bikes, the BMW R 1250 GS, finally hits Indian shores

BMW have just announced that their flagship adventure bikes, the R 1250 GS and the behemoth R 1250 GS Adventure are now available as CBU (completely built-up units), and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. Both models are powered by the all-new 1,254-cc flat-twin that churns out 136 PS at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, and is equipped with BMW’s ShiftCam technology which varies camshaft profiles to ensure the best possible performance anywhere in the rev range.

Both bikes are equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronics, including Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Hill Start Control, while optional extras include semi-active damping, Keyless Ride, a quick-shifter, LED daytime lights, and LED turn indicators.

Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Motorrad GS models offer distinctive, powerful and reliable propulsion when it comes to setting off on an extended tour or a long-distance journey – or simply enjoying the satisfying pleasure of a short weekend trip. Whether in the city, on the motorway, or off-road, the all-new BMW R 1250 GS gives greater freedom and riding pleasure. The all-new BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is built for challenges. No matter whether it is tarmac roads, gravel tracks or rough terrain, the large-capacity GS Adventure gets its riders safely to their destination.”

Prices start at Rs 16.85 lakh for the R 1250 GS in standard trim, and go up to Rs 21.95 lakh for the fully-loaded R 1250 GS Adventure Pro.